Suppose I am the sole owner of a Wyoming LLC. I own some property or stock which has an unrealized gain and which I have held for over 1 year and deposit this into the LLC.

Now let's say 3 months later I happen to sell this property or stock and incur a capital gain. Will this still be a long term gain or will it be short term because the LLC has only held it for 3 months?

Also, if you can please refer me to some law which shows this that would be great.

Thank you.