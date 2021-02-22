Somebody in my family is proposing an investment opportunity.

The deal is as follows. You put 20K and he is going to use it to sow rice, the return depends on the price per kg of rice but he tells me that the average ROI is about 15% in 4 months. I guess some risks are bad wheater, or something bad happening to the rice, etc. He is just starting with this business this month.

I have 40K on a savings account. I don't have any car or credit card payments. My income is 70K/year as a Software Developer. I'm 25 single.

My question is, should I invest 20K in this medium-risk business? I want to keep it compounding over several years. I am afraid that the lack of knowledge in that industry would play against me.