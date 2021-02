There are similar questions for Illinois and California, but since situation might be different for each state so I am asking this specifically for Indiana and Illinois.

I lived in Indiana for the tax year 2020. I am on F-1 OPT. I started working for a US-wide company from October 26th ’2020. My team sits in Naperville, IL.

For the tax return should I be saying that I had an income from Illinois too? Or I will say that all my Income is from Indiana state only?