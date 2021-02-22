0

I am in a weird financial situation and wanted some advice.

First of all my wife and I bought a car two years ago for 2,000 over the MSRP and have a higher interest rate about 10%. So in the two years we've had the car we've made almost no progress on the principal even with paying $500 in monthly payments. 280 towards principle and 220 towards interest. This is ridiculous, we were really dumb and needed a new car at the time because of our second kid. Since I've found out about that I've wanted to get rid of the car.

Recently we came into $7500 dollars and I am wanting some advice on the best thing to do. These are the options that I can see but there may be other.

  • We pay the $7500 towards our current cars principle, sell it and then get a loan for a much cheaper car(we already have a quote from carmax and we can sell it after we put the $7500 dollars into it). This options kind of sucks because we're out the $7500 dollar and have no car and nothing to show for it but we won't have the ridiculous monthly car payment.
  • We pay the $7500 towards the car, re-finance and keep the car for 5 more years(This isn't the ideal situation for us because we need a bigger car than this one, kids!)
  • We pay the $7500 towards the car and trade it in for a different cheaper car that way we're not exactly getting nothing out of the deal and we have a larger car which we need.
  • How much is the car worth and how much do you owe on it? – Hart CO 1 hour ago
  • @HartCO The car is worth 15,500 to CARMAX and I owe 23,000. – Sam_in_real_life 1 hour ago
  • Can you afford to make any extra payments than the required payment? If so, how much? How much time is left on the loan? – D Stanley 59 mins ago
  • Whatever you do, don't spend as much on your new car as you did on the previous car. Consider as well whether a good used car will suffice. You may need to replace it sooner, but a far bigger chunk of your money will actually go into the car, rather than the internet payments. (Especially if you can't do better than a 10% interest rate, which is absurdly high.) – chepner 42 mins ago
  • @chepner if I've learned anything from this whole process it's that. Yeah the 10% interest is super high we have pretty bad credit rating at the time and it has improved a lot since then. – Sam_in_real_life 30 mins ago
It may be worth the effort to sell the car yourself and get the maximum value for it. Here's an article explaining how to sell a car to a private party when you have an existing car loan.

