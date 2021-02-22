I am in a weird financial situation and wanted some advice.

First of all my wife and I bought a car two years ago for 2,000 over the MSRP and have a higher interest rate about 10%. So in the two years we've had the car we've made almost no progress on the principal even with paying $500 in monthly payments. 280 towards principle and 220 towards interest. This is ridiculous, we were really dumb and needed a new car at the time because of our second kid. Since I've found out about that I've wanted to get rid of the car.

Recently we came into $7500 dollars and I am wanting some advice on the best thing to do. These are the options that I can see but there may be other.