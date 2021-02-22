Please help me
I googled how to reflect stock profit and dividends for New York State tax, but it led me to New York State tax website I was unable to understand.
Few days ago I called New York State tax. The gentleman put me on hold. When he returned, he said his Supervisor said I should ask IRS.
Today I called New York State tax. The gentleman put me on hold. When he returned, he said I should report it to the IRS taxes, then New York will be informed.
I am really confused. Before I call IRS or anyone else, can you tell me what I am overlooking? Thank you kindly.