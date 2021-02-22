On line 2A, a tax payer must report his/her tax free income without any detail.

I believe this number is computed by summing up all the values for tax free income on the 1099s. This number appears on line 8 for the 1099-INT. You then add to that the values on line 11 of the 1099-OID. You then subtract the values on line 6 of the 1099-OIDs.

Do I have that right? The reason I ask is that I am doing a tax return with TurboTax and I do not understand the number that TurboTax is producing.

Note: I live in the United States