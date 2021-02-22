Suppose a fund has an expense ratio of 0.055%, as I understand it that
means $55 per $1000.
If the expense ratio is stated as 0.055% that is actually around 5 hundredths of 1% of the total amount invested.
1000*0.055/100 = $0.55 per thousand.
Where do the expenses come from? Is every purchase of the fund reduced
by 0.055%? So if a fund has a cost of $100/share and $1000 is
contributed, its $55 taken by the manager and then 9.45 shares are
purchased?
The expenses are all the things they need to cover including required paperwork/filings, accounting, computers, staff. With a expense ratio that low it is most likely an index fund, so there is no need for a large staff to evaluate where to invest next.
They don't take the money from purchases because it is based on the current balances. Periodically they update this number to reflect actual expenses divided by the total amount currently invested.
If they took it from transactions it would either be a front-end sales load or a back-end sales load.