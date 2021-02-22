There are several posts here but I cannot wrap my mind around it.

Suppose a fund has an expense ratio of 0.055%, as I understand it that means $55 per $1000.

Where do the expenses come from? Is every purchase of the fund reduced by 0.055%? So if a fund has a cost of $100/share and $1000 is contributed, its $55 taken by the manager and then 9.45 shares are purchased?