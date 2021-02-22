I received a corrected 1099 after taxes had already been filed. I'm aware that I can't do anything until the IRS either accepts or rejects our return on file. If they reject, the fix is easy, we can just resubmit with the corrected data.

If they accept our return it appears that I should file a 1040-X to correct the impacted schedule. However, after running all the calculations again already, the 1099 change (very small amount) has zero impact on the taxes owed/refund. Reading the 1040-X they have stiff penalties for "frivolous returns".