Imagine that a small business, MoneySavers, is setting up a health insurance plan that it will offer to its employees. I'm looking for clarification on any misunderstanding that I may have given the following scenario:

MoneySavers can choose a self-funded plan or a fully-funded plan (1).

With self-funded, the cost to MoneySavers will change year-to-year based on the total amount of employee claims.

With fully-funded, will the health insurance renewal rate that MoneySavers will pay each year be unaffected by the total amount of employee claims? Or do brokers/health insurance companies also adjust the cost of a fully-funded plan according to the prior year's total amount of employee claims?

