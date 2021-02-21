Is it legal to tell potential givers/donors that money sent to me is to be shared then with others?

For example, an incentive to receive any money at all could be the claims that money sent is then re-sent partially to others -- for example, donate $1 to me and I give 25 cents to someone else; donate $10 and I give $2.50 (or 25%) or 'X' percent.

Assuming I actually receive anything and do follow through with sharing this, could such a system be a good way to create something akin to a universal basic income system? Give some to all, and all share some with all, and then many people end up with some money even if some always end up with more -- at least it's in good faith though.

Not a pyramid scheme because there is no "recruiting" or such and just people -- if they are in good faith -- implementing donations and then giving some to others, who may or may not do the same. I'm fine getting a lot of money for nothing and then giving some to others to be somewhat fair rather than hogging nearly all of it all for myself (like big business may want to do).

Plus, morality and sharing are likely more plausible if one is receiving money anyways as opposed to getting none at all.

Just curious since no system is implemented in such a way. Could I do this earnestly and not face any legal issues? Just much like offering a PayPal link to donate with the expressed knowledge that I'll give a portion to another (presumable) PayPal user or etc. and so on (or via other donation methods like Skrill, Cashapp, and so on).