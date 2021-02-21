On Form 1040 Schedule C - "Profit or Loss From Business (Sole Proprietorship)" , the instructions for line 23 ("taxes and licenses" under "Expenses") have a list of what taxes can and cannot be deducted as expenses. But I can't seem to find an exact match there for an annual state tax (on a disregarded-entity single-owner LLC), neither in the "you can deduct" nor in the "do not deduct" lists. (For example this annual state tax - scroll to the "LLC/Partnership Tax Information" heading.)

So can an annual tax on an LLC be deducted in Schedule C as an expense, or not?