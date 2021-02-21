0

On Form 1040 Schedule C - "Profit or Loss From Business (Sole Proprietorship)" , the instructions for line 23 ("taxes and licenses" under "Expenses") have a list of what taxes can and cannot be deducted as expenses. But I can't seem to find an exact match there for an annual state tax (on a disregarded-entity single-owner LLC), neither in the "you can deduct" nor in the "do not deduct" lists. (For example this annual state tax - scroll to the "LLC/Partnership Tax Information" heading.)

So can an annual tax on an LLC be deducted in Schedule C as an expense, or not?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.