Currently (21-Feb-2021), bitcoin futures markets are in contango, with contracts maturing at the end of June trading at about a 9.1% premium to the spot price. My assumption is that one could purchase bitcoin at the spot price while simultaneously selling June futures, locking in a guaranteed 9.1% gain over 4 months - almost a 30% APY. Given that bitcoin has basically zero carrying cost, why is this "too good to be true" opportunity not taken advantage of instantly until the contango is minimized? Alternatively, where am I erring in my assumptions? In the event I am totally misinterpreting the prices in the first place (and because prices can change in the blink of an eye), here is a screenshot from crytpofacilities.com:

BTC Spot/Future Prices at approximately 12:00 EST 21-Feb-2021

