0

Based in USA.

How are dividends taxed if an individual does not have wages from labor?

Improve this question
New contributor
achao is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Why does it matter whether or not you have wages from labor? – RonJohn 30 mins ago
0

'Qualified' dividends have a special tax rate. Separately, you may not need to file if you and/or your household have an extremely low income.

You might want to use tax software to see what it comes up with for your situation.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

achao is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.