I did independent contract-style work for two days last year that paid me $222.67. The check accounted deductions for Medicare and Social Security. I also made $195 from redemptions of gift cards and subscription services extensions via redemptions of points earned from Microsoft Rewards. I did not do any other similar work last year. Should I still count that $222.67 from the contract work toward self-employment income even after it applied deductions for Medicare and SS? Because that's the difference between having to put in a 1099 as a result of going over the $400 self-employment income minimum and with it the necessity of paying related self-employment taxes. Would be a big help for me and my mom whose claiming me as a dependent for our pending tax return due to getting no other work besides the two days of contract work.
Got one check independent contract work that paid taxes for Medicare and SS. Should it still count as self-employment income?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 3 times
New contributor
Add a comment |