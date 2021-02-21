I did independent contract-style work for two days last year that paid me $222.67. The check accounted deductions for Medicare and Social Security. I also made $195 from redemptions of gift cards and subscription services extensions via redemptions of points earned from Microsoft Rewards. I did not do any other similar work last year. Should I still count that $222.67 from the contract work toward self-employment income even after it applied deductions for Medicare and SS? Because that's the difference between having to put in a 1099 as a result of going over the $400 self-employment income minimum and with it the necessity of paying related self-employment taxes. Would be a big help for me and my mom whose claiming me as a dependent for our pending tax return due to getting no other work besides the two days of contract work.