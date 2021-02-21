0

I was a part year resident in PA for tax year 2020. On line 10 of the PA Schedule B form the instructions are telling me to enter the capital gains from my federal Schedule D. But, unlike in the dividend section above which on line 4 allows me to enter the reduction amount for part-year residents, there is no line to enter a reduction amount for capital gains. Is PA requiring me to pay taxes on capital gains I made while not living in PA? On line 10, can I enter in the amount of capital gains I collected while a PA resident, instead of the amount on my federal Schedule D?

Edit: I was able to find this information online at https://www.revenue.pa.gov/FormsandPublications/PAPersonalIncomeTaxGuide/Pages/Dividends.aspx

(2) Dividends and capital gains distributions income for a part-year resident that are received while the taxpayer is a nonresident should be adjusted out of the total dividends and capital gains distribution income taxable for PA personal income tax purposes by including the nontaxable amount on Line 4 of PA-40 Schedule B, PA-Taxable Dividend and Capital Gains Distributions, for tax years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2014.

A funny thing about doing this is that I need to enter a negative number on PA Schedule B Line 6, which the PDF will not allow me to enter. I assume I can add the negative indicator after I print the form.

