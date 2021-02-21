0

Here is my simplified wash sale scenario.

Let's say I traded only 2 stocks last year:

  • XYZ for a total of $500 wash sale loss.
  • ABC for a total $1000 gain.

Txns for XYZ:

  1. 05/28/2019 BUY 100 shares for total $2000
  2. 09/02/2020 SELL 100 shares for total $1000
  3. 09/15/2020 BUY 100 shares for total $500
  4. 11/02/2020 SELL 100 shares for total $1000

Txns for stock ABC:

  1. 07/01/2019 BUY 10 shares for total $1000
  2. 11/18/2020 SELL 10 shares for total $2000

If I disregard the wash sale rule, my tax gains for the year should be +500$.

But my broker reports a wash sale disallowed in field 1g on 1099-B and sets the loss for XYZ to the year at 0. Here is the report

1a.         1b          1c       1d.    1e.     1g Wash Sale Disallowed       Gain or Loss

XYZ 100  05/28/19     09/02/20   1000   2000              **1000**                   **0.00**

And now I have to pay taxes on +1000$ gains for the year instead of just +500.

What should I do?

