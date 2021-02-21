Here is my simplified wash sale scenario.

Let's say I traded only 2 stocks last year:

XYZ for a total of $500 wash sale loss.

ABC for a total $1000 gain.

Txns for XYZ:

05/28/2019 BUY 100 shares for total $2000 09/02/2020 SELL 100 shares for total $1000 09/15/2020 BUY 100 shares for total $500 11/02/2020 SELL 100 shares for total $1000

Txns for stock ABC:

07/01/2019 BUY 10 shares for total $1000 11/18/2020 SELL 10 shares for total $2000

If I disregard the wash sale rule, my tax gains for the year should be +500$.

But my broker reports a wash sale disallowed in field 1g on 1099-B and sets the loss for XYZ to the year at 0. Here is the report

1a. 1b 1c 1d. 1e. 1g Wash Sale Disallowed Gain or Loss XYZ 100 05/28/19 09/02/20 1000 2000 **1000** **0.00**

And now I have to pay taxes on +1000$ gains for the year instead of just +500.

What should I do?