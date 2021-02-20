0

I'm trying to understand how Margin Requirements work when trying to sell a Put Option without having sufficient cash to cover the Option in case it's assigned.

For example, let's say I have $100 worth of equity all paid for (no margin balance) sitting on my account, and no more cash left for use without going into margin territory. I decide to sell a Put (assume at-the-money and a $0 premium for simplicity) that if assigned, would require me to use $100 of margin to buy the underlying.

According to Fidelity, the margin requirement for such a position is as follows:

The higher of the following requirements:

25% of the underlying stock value, minus the out-of-the-money amount, plus the premium

15% of the strike price, plus the premium

Now, let's say my $100 worth of securities plummet to $15. Let's also say the underlying of my Put Option also plummets to $0. Under these circumstances, I would not be required by Fidelity to do anything because my $15 worth of securities is still equal or higher than $0 (25% of the underlying stock at $0) and $15 (15% of the strike price of $100).

This Option is then inevitably exercised, leaving me on the hook for $75 owed to Fidelity ($100 strike - $15 worth of liquidated securities) and absolutely no collateral left for Fidelity to enforce this debt.

So, how did these margin requirement rules really protect Fidelity at all? I am clearly misinterpreting them. Can someone explain where I'm wrong?

  • I don't think your example makes sense (Fidelity wouldn't let you sell naked calls/puts in the scenario you describe). Ignoring that, if your account equity fell below the requirement you'd face a margin call, fail to satisfy that and you face account liquidation, if that doesn't satisfy your debt you'd face debt collection activity. They aren't completely protected, but their risk is calculated. – Hart CO 30 mins ago
  • @Hart CO why not? If I have $100 worth of equity, shouldn't I have $100 of cash (margin) to play with? What would I need to sell a naked put in this scenario? Instead of $100 in equity, would I need $100 in cash? If so, wouldn't that make the Put not naked at all? – AxiomaticNexus 23 mins ago
  • I'm not familiar with Fidelity, but their site says: "To short naked calls or naked puts you must maintain a minimum equity balance of $20,000 for equity options and $50,000 for index options in your account." Many brokers also have different rules for stocks that trade under certain prices, so your $1 stock might have different requirement. – Hart CO 8 mins ago

