An option call is basically a bet between two people. One betting that the stock will go up while the other believes it will not.

That is true in its most simplistic form. However, there a more complex option strategies where both parties to the above transaction could want the stock to go up. For example, you buy the call and I sell it as part of a covered call or a vertical spread.

I can place an option call for example that will last 30 days or more?

There are about 4,200 stocks that offer options. About 500 of them offer weekly options for the next 8 weeks.

All optionable stocks will have the current month, the following month and the next two months in the cycle. Stocks (and ETFs) whose options are heavily traded may have even more expiration months.

If LEAPs are offered (long term options), there will be two subsequent January expirations as well.

Covered and uncovered is using your own shares as the betting material and using someone else's shares?

In the context of owning the stock, covered means using your own shares (a short position in a stock can also be covered). Using someone else's shares involves shorting the stock.