Say I have a $5000 in wash sale losses 1099 Wash Sale Loss Disallowed (Box 1g). Do I need to do anything at this point to try and recoup the loss? Assuming that I closed all positions shouldn't my Wash Sale Loss Disallowed be $0? Or was it because I didn't close the position at the end of the tax year?

Can I safely ignore this box, should my broker already nullified the loss when I close my position?