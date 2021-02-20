Will they really replace the entire investment up to $250M ?

You snipped out the part that answers your question.

https://investor.vanguard.com/investing/account-protection "This coverage has an aggregate limit of $250 million for all claims of securities and cash and incorporates a per client coverage limit of $49.5 million for securities and $1.9 million for cash."

What exactly are these terms and conditions (and how easily will they change them) ?

Ask Vanguard.

Who are these "Syndicates" and why is it not just Lloyds ?

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/l/lloyds-london.asp

"Lloyd's of London is a British insurance market where members operate as syndicates to insure and spread out the risks of different businesses, organizations, and individuals. The syndicates are specialized in different types of risks and each syndicate decides which type of risk to insure. The main purpose of Lloyd's of London is to act as an intermediary between clients, underwriters, brokers, and insurance companies.