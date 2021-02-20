Some personal investing brokers like Vanguard are "backed" by Lloyds of London:
To offer greater protection and security, Vanguard Marketing Corporation has secured additional coverage from Syndicates at Lloyd's of London for our brokerage clients....This coverage has an aggregate limit of $250 million for all claims of securities... is subject to its own terms and conditions.
Assuming a fraudulent loss in a individual brokerage account:
- Will they really replace the entire investment up to $250M ?
- What exactly are these terms and conditions (and how easily will they change them) ?
- Who are these "Syndicates" and why is it not just Lloyds ?