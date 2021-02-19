I often see these terms used interchangeably. Is X9 the specification that image cash letters use? If so, what is the difference between .icl and .x937 file format?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 5 times
New contributor
-
regions.com/virtualDocuments/… It looks like ICL documents follow the X.9 file format. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
-
2I’m voting to close this question because this is off-topic to Personal Finance & Money, being solely related to how banks process checks. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
Add a comment |