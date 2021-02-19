0

I often see these terms used interchangeably. Is X9 the specification that image cash letters use? If so, what is the difference between .icl and .x937 file format?

Improve this question
New contributor
rjmitty1000 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • regions.com/virtualDocuments/… It looks like ICL documents follow the X.9 file format. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • 2
    I’m voting to close this question because this is off-topic to Personal Finance & Money, being solely related to how banks process checks. – RonJohn 1 hour ago

Your Answer

rjmitty1000 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.