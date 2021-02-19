I am a student in Florida USA and an Indian citizen. My income earned while I am outside US is not taxable in US. However, will such income be taxable if it is deposited to my US bank account?
The source of income will be a US company.
No. Whether income is taxable does not depend on what account the income is deposited into. And you can move money between your accounts freely without triggering taxes.