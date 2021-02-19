I am married to my wife who has dual UK and US citizenship. She has been told that because of her affiliations to the US (her US citizenship) she must close her stocks and shares ISA as the UK bank who is her broker is closing all accounts of people with any US connection. I have sole UK citizenship. Is there any tax reason why my wife could not gift me her capital and I pay it into my stocks and shares ISA and manage her investments for her. This obviously requires a great degree of trust, but apart from that is there any tax reason why I could/should not do this. I have spoken to my broker (same bank, same broker) who say they would not have a problem with that because as far as they are concerned the money would be coming from me. I obviously don't want to get into any legal hot water with either the US or UK tax authorities!