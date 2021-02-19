The major way to predict stock prices is analyzing the fundamental value of the company, based on growth, earnings, dividends, etc. As an example, an analyst may conclude that a company should be worth 20 times it earnings. He may expect that the company will grow next year by 5% and increase the earning by 10% and increase the estimated value accordingly. This may look like an exact science by computing two digits after the comma but as you can see there are a lof of assumptions and by changing any of those parameters slightly one might end up with a completely different value:
- What is a good multiple of earnings?
10? 20? 40? Should this be the same for all sectors or is this supposed to be different for Google and Home Depot?
- How much growth is realistic for how long?
- How much should future earnings be discounted?
After all, it is not guaranteed that it will happen
- How to account for companies that do not pay dividends or operate at a loss?
- What about events nobody expects? What about inventions that fundamentally change a market?
When I was young in the mid 2000s, Nokia was the dominant manufacturer for phones. A few years later the company was basically wiped out because the market had been completely disrupted by smartphones
Some people predict stock prices by analyzing trends in the charts and hoping that either current trends will continue or past trends will repeat themselves. This is an even less exact approach to predict prices.
Should I follow these advices?
As explained this is inherently imprecise, even if we assume a capable analyst giving their best effort. There is no thing such as guaranteed free money.