Consider the following screenshot from Thomson Reuters Eikon with the freshest price targets for Sberbank (Russia's most expensive bank):

As you can see, the price targets range from +12.36% to 57.31% compared to the current price.

I see two possible interpretations of this:

There is some "free" money in the market Analysts aren't doing their job properly

This is just an example, my question isn't about Sberbank specifically but about situations like this in general (when most of the analysts price a stock significantly higher/lower the than market). How should I interpret such situations? Is there any value in analysts' price targets? If yes, should I invest in such cases? If no, what are they getting paid for?