If the goal is to have a diversified portfolio (more towards the safe, conservative, long-term side), should you include assets that hold value, but are not productive per se, like gold, silver, coins, cryptocurrency, art?

Intuitively I don't see the advantage in having something that's not productive. Even if companies are not generating dividends, they could be (or should be) increasing their value. Real estate can generate rent. Even gov bonds and the like generate some (modest) return.