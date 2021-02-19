2

If the goal is to have a diversified portfolio (more towards the safe, conservative, long-term side), should you include assets that hold value, but are not productive per se, like gold, silver, coins, cryptocurrency, art?

Intuitively I don't see the advantage in having something that's not productive. Even if companies are not generating dividends, they could be (or should be) increasing their value. Real estate can generate rent. Even gov bonds and the like generate some (modest) return.

Improve this question
4
  • 2
    Things like gold and cryptocurrency do not "hold value" very well, look at price charts for gold and Bitcoin in the last couple years. Their worth is entirely dependent on the current market trends (but they may be more or less volatile than other holdings). – Nosjack 1 hour ago
  • If you're thinking about the long-term then owning objects that don't produce high gains over time is not really the best outcome. Diversification means nothing if it's not actually protecting you from anything. – Jonast92 51 mins ago
  • On that note, safe and conservative doesn't mean better long-term results, quite the opposite. Safe and conservative means less chance of a loss in the short-term. – Jonast92 50 mins ago
  • The question is unanswerable unless a time scale is included. The phrase "protect value" is meaningless without a time scale. – Fattie 44 mins ago
2

Well they diversify your portfolio in the sense that they are probably not highly correlated to what you have, but they probably won't reduce risk (volatility of returns), which is typically the goal of diversification. Commodities and crypto are highly volatile, so they may actually increase risk. You should get higher returns on average because of that, but you can also get large losses, which is what I think you're trying to avoid.

You are right that real estate holds value (in most cases) and produces income; you might look at REITs to see if they also have low correlation to your portfolio (you may need a broker or other resources to do that) and if they reduce your overall risk.

Improve this answer
2
  • Risk and volatility are not the same thing though. Volatile markets are not risky in themselves but they're risky if you're dependant on them for a short-term gain, while being a safer option in the long term as they, usually (not always), result in higher gains over time (specifically talking about the stock market). – Jonast92 56 mins ago
  • @Jonast92 Risk is typically defined in investing as volatility of returns. Not in the sense of maximum loss or probability of loss. There are other measures of risk like VaR but that's not what I'm talking about here. – D Stanley 35 mins ago
0

Intuitively I don't see the advantage in having something that's not productive.

IMO this is completely wrong.

All that matters is that the price goes up.

Imagine an utterly, utterly useless asset, such as say Apple stock.

(Apple make - wait, Apple have made by Foxconn - by any measurable standards hardware that can only be described as "extremely bad" (so, a couple generations behind the power/price point). They do own a "music store" (noting that all music is completely freely available). And they own a completely flop TV station. The entire corporation exists because of a great logo and nice typography - and that's all there is. An interesting thought is that, if Apple totally ceased to exist tomorrow ... absolutely nothing would change - literally nothing. Everyone would still have a phone (indeed much better, faster, cheaper phones) and all music would still be freely available. Apple achieve literally nothing.)

So Apple stock is totally valueless by any rational measure. But. Say I was a time lord, and I told you (factually) that Apple would be trading much higher 6 months from now than today. Again - assume you know this to be true, you know it is going up.

Would you buy it? The answer can only be definitely yes.

Intuitively I don't see the advantage in having something that's not productive.

The trick here is:

You're missing the really fundamental aspect of the game theory that is markets.

Note that you are describing your reasoning for why a price goes up.

Consider this, we could discuss the pros and cons of your reasoning and that would be interesting.

However.

When you are hoping for higher prices. What you have to do is guess:

what other people, en masse, will use as reasoning for higher prices.

It literally doesn't matter at all if their reasoning is right or wrong, good or bad, logical or illogical (as you, or any party, sees it).

All that matters is predicting what the mass will do.

are gold, art etc a good way to [ ] protect value?

This is easily answered by looking at very long term charts of different assets.

You have to understand that when you say "protect value" you are inherently including a time scale.

Thus, the question should read ".. protect value in the 1-2 year time scale" or ".. protect value in the decade time scale" or ".. protect value in the human lifetime time scale" or ".. protect value in the multicentury time scale" (if you're a Chinese magnate who has a "thousand year plan!")

The question is unanswerable unless a time scale is included.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.