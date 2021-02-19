Intuitively I don't see the advantage in having something that's not productive.

IMO this is completely wrong.

All that matters is that the price goes up.

Imagine an utterly, utterly useless asset, such as say Apple stock.

(Apple make - wait, Apple have made by Foxconn - by any measurable standards hardware that can only be described as "extremely bad" (so, a couple generations behind the power/price point). They do own a "music store" (noting that all music is completely freely available). And they own a completely flop TV station. The entire corporation exists because of a great logo and nice typography - and that's all there is. An interesting thought is that, if Apple totally ceased to exist tomorrow ... absolutely nothing would change - literally nothing. Everyone would still have a phone (indeed much better, faster, cheaper phones) and all music would still be freely available. Apple achieve literally nothing.)

So Apple stock is totally valueless by any rational measure. But. Say I was a time lord, and I told you (factually) that Apple would be trading much higher 6 months from now than today. Again - assume you know this to be true, you know it is going up.

Would you buy it? The answer can only be definitely yes.

The trick here is:

You're missing the really fundamental aspect of the game theory that is markets.

Note that you are describing your reasoning for why a price goes up.

Consider this, we could discuss the pros and cons of your reasoning and that would be interesting.

However.

When you are hoping for higher prices. What you have to do is guess:

what other people, en masse, will use as reasoning for higher prices.

It literally doesn't matter at all if their reasoning is right or wrong, good or bad, logical or illogical (as you, or any party, sees it).

All that matters is predicting what the mass will do.

are gold, art etc a good way to [ ] protect value?

This is easily answered by looking at very long term charts of different assets.

You have to understand that when you say "protect value" you are inherently including a time scale.

Thus, the question should read ".. protect value in the 1-2 year time scale" or ".. protect value in the decade time scale" or ".. protect value in the human lifetime time scale" or ".. protect value in the multicentury time scale" (if you're a Chinese magnate who has a "thousand year plan!")

The question is unanswerable unless a time scale is included.