My new partner (7 years new!) are buying our first house together. We are both in our late 40s and have been divorced for some years. I have more equity to put down to purchase the house, but he earns more money. We are therefore setting up the property as Tenants in common, but how do we work out what is fair for us both? If the % of the house that I own reduces over time, that somehow doesn’t feel right, but it also doesn’t feel right that he is contributing more to the general budget. I’m not sure a property solicitor would be the best person to go to for advice?
"how do we work out what is fair for us both?" This is where marriage is so useful: there are defined rules and lots of case law on how to handle the distribution of property. Is there such a process in the UK for the unmarried? – RonJohn 6 hours ago
4What is "fair"? This SE can give you the math to implement a given policy, or tell you whether or not a given policy will do what you want it to do, but the only "fair" we can really state with definity is when "partner equity" balances. – RonJohn 6 hours ago
3So fair doesn't mean '50:50' here it seems – in which case, only the two of you can decide it between you. The property solicitor is not there for that anyway – their role is to make you aware of the legal implications of what you choose. – marktristan 5 hours ago
How do you split your living expenses generally? If you're living together and paying rent now how do you manage that? – GS - Apologise to Monica♦ 2 hours ago
("fair" is meaningless. when they sit down for 5 mins with a solicitor they'll form a contract they both agree to. what else can you do? it's kind of an oddball question, how can you conceivably buy a house (more than one party) without a contract?) – Fattie 2 mins ago
Hire a lawyer to write a contract describing who will pay what, and the amount of equity you will both have over time. Be sure there is a buy-out clause both of you agree to.
The biggest problem is actually what happens if one of you decides to move out. It's not something you're thinking about as you're excited about buying a house together. One partner moving out is usually what makes co-buying a house go sour.
If you hire a decent real estate lawyer, they'll have experience with co-buyers. Let the lawyer suggest how to split payments and down-payment equitably.
Obviously hire a lawyer and form a contract you both execute.
This costs a few dollars and is, obviously, the only way to go.
The question is somewhat surprising, it would be like asking, say, "should I buy car insurance".
Obviously just drop by a lawyer's and form a contract.