Hire a lawyer to write a contract describing who will pay what, and the amount of equity you will both have over time. Be sure there is a buy-out clause both of you agree to.

The biggest problem is actually what happens if one of you decides to move out. It's not something you're thinking about as you're excited about buying a house together. One partner moving out is usually what makes co-buying a house go sour.

If you hire a decent real estate lawyer, they'll have experience with co-buyers. Let the lawyer suggest how to split payments and down-payment equitably.