My new partner (7 years new!) are buying our first house together. We are both in our late 40s and have been divorced for some years. I have more equity to put down to purchase the house, but he earns more money. We are therefore setting up the property as Tenants in common, but how do we work out what is fair for us both? If the % of the house that I own reduces over time, that somehow doesn’t feel right, but it also doesn’t feel right that he is contributing more to the general budget. I’m not sure a property solicitor would be the best person to go to for advice?