I'm from Brazil and I already trade shares, options and futures here for ~5 years in the brazilian stock market. I began trading shares in the US stock maket a few months ago using the Passfolio broker, and now I'm trying to trade options and futures but my broker doesn't have options/futures in their platform.

I'd like to know if I can trade options/futures as a non-US resident, and if I can, what is the best broker to do so?