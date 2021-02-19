There is no actual answer, beyond the obvious supply & demand one, that people controlling a lot of money that could be used to buy stocks decided to do something else with it, and/or people that had stocks decided they wanted cash.

The stock market is really not predictable. When you hear some pundit on the news saying that the market rose/fell because of X, they are just using hindsight and guessing. If they could predict the market's response to X, they would have already made a large enough fortune and would not need their TV jobs.