In spite of positive news, the stock market is bearish and it seems it will keep going down.
How do corrections work in the stock market? Why is the stock market down this week? [closed]
There is no actual answer, beyond the obvious supply & demand one, that people controlling a lot of money that could be used to buy stocks decided to do something else with it, and/or people that had stocks decided they wanted cash.
The stock market is really not predictable. When you hear some pundit on the news saying that the market rose/fell because of X, they are just using hindsight and guessing. If they could predict the market's response to X, they would have already made a large enough fortune and would not need their TV jobs.