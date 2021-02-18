Last year my spouse applied for ITIN and it was received around September. This year, when I filed my taxes (jointly) via HR block software, I got an automated email from HR block saying that you or someone listed on your 2020 return has an ITIN that expired . I used my SSN so it's definitely for my spouse. I called the place from where I applied for the ITIN first time last year, and they asked for the middle two numbers from the ITIN and mentioned that that sequence is set to expire towards the end of this year.

I want to know is it easy enough to renew it on my own and don't seek any tax professional help? Is it going to expire every year and I have to renew it every year?