Could someone please help me with the following for worldwide shareholder firms and worldwide (particularly European) public companies: It's pretty much straightforward to see which firms, either banks or third party companies (upon M&A deals) or investment firms, are a shareholder of particular public company. The list sometimes includes individual shareholders too if they are large enough. Check of a shareholder firm (or large individual person shareholder) of particular company can be done on several websites (e.g. Investing dot com). However, sometimes those firms have very high number of employees. I have no way to get in touch with wanted individual employee employed in shareholder firm via switchboard who is somehow related to particular company. By "wanted individual", I'm referring to the person who is the most related to that "asset" (the partial ownership of the company) and who has the most communication experiences with the company and who has the most direct access to owned stocks. This is the person with whom I would like to speak or at least with his/her closest colleague related to particular company from aspect of % of ownership. The problem is that switchboard operators are ALWAYS requesting me for full name of the person to whom I want to be forwarded do. Switchboard will never know anyone to forward me to if I say something like "Hey, you are 3.11% owners of Y company and you are holding X million stocks. Can I speak with the person related to the ownership of this particular Y company who has the access to the stocks?" Switchboard always require strictly only full name of the person because their phone call forwarding directory work in that way. My question: How and where could I find full name of the person, within particular shareholder firm, who is related to the company being owned in particular % of ownership? Let's say I find X shareholder firm is partial (e.g. 1%) owner of Y company. Whatever millions or billions in value. However, the company has hundreds or even 1000+ employees. Where, online, do I find the name of correct person for the owned stocks, strictly only within this shareholder firm, who is somehow in charge or related to those stocks and this company? Requesting switchboard phone operator to forward me to particular department won't work. I'm asking how do I find the full name of the person? LinkedIn won't work. I was considering if any such edocuments exist but I'm needing this for worldwide shareholder firms. Whatever document I attempt to find, it's only USA. Your answer how to find defined person or his/her closest colleagues in charge for those stocks, would be highly appreciated. Thank you very much!