I can keep 50% of my net salary a month (800$ for example), so I can just 800$*12 months, but this would be deadly wrong. Since probably I would keep it somewhere in the bank, with compound interest, also I'll keep something in gold, assets or stocks, or even crypto. Also, my boss will raise my salary by about 20% in a year, probably. How do I keep all these variables in mind while trying to calculate my income for years in advance? And what variables to keep? Is there any tools for that?