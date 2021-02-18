I can keep 50% of my net salary a month (800$ for example), so I can just 800$*12 months, but this would be deadly wrong. Since probably I would keep it somewhere in the bank, with compound interest, also I'll keep something in gold, assets or stocks, or even crypto. Also, my boss will raise my salary by about 20% in a year, probably. How do I keep all these variables in mind while trying to calculate my income for years in advance? And what variables to keep? Is there any tools for that?
"Is there any tools for that?" A spreadsheet is the tool for the job. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
I can't pass by a question that uses the word 'crypto' like this without mentioning that it is more like gambling than investing. Be careful... – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 45 mins ago
