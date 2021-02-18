0

I filed for the first time on paper in 2019, and I have the certified mail receipt. I owed a balance, and the IRS deposited the check that I enclosed, but I didn't receive either of the 2020 stimulus payments, which I was eligible for, nor did I receive any correspondence from the IRS.

I wanted to see my 2019 record of account to try to figure out whether there was some reason I wasn't eligible for the stimulus payments (and I'd keep the transcript just for my records). Neither the Get My Transcript nor the Request Transcript irs.gov services would let me request the transcript because my details couldn't be verified.

I called the IRS, and the representative researched my account, finding that indeed they had credited my account for the payment, but that they had no record of my return. He advised me to resend the same 2019 return with a statement explaining that this was a refile.

Is there any advantage (or requirement) to refile the 2019 return that the IRS lost and that they received payment for? I don't need my transcript that badly anyway, but of course I would prefer to stave off problems down the road.

Absolutely refile the return:

  1. accounting software needs to know where money came from.
  2. they know you needed to file a return, so at some point will come looking for it.

And do it electronically, since this is the 21st century.

  • 1
    It is too late to file electronically for 2019. Prior year returns can only be done on paper. – nanoman 34 mins ago
  • @nanoman well... this year file electronically! :) – RonJohn 33 mins ago

