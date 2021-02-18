I filed for the first time on paper in June 2020 for tax year 2019, and I have the certified mail receipt. I owed a balance, and the IRS deposited the check that I enclosed, but I didn't receive either of the 2020 stimulus payments, which I was eligible for, nor did I receive any correspondence from the IRS.

I wanted to see my 2019 record of account to try to figure out whether there was some reason I wasn't eligible for the stimulus payments (and I'd keep the transcript just for my records). Neither the Get My Transcript nor the Request Transcript irs.gov services would let me request the transcript because my details couldn't be verified.

I called the IRS, and the representative researched my account, finding that indeed they had credited my account for the payment, but that they had no record of my return. He advised me to resend the same 2019 return with a statement explaining that this was a refile.

I'm not in a rush to get my transcript; my return could be in one of their trailers of Covid-delayed paper returns and might still eventually be processed.

Is it advisable to proactively refile my 2019 return that the IRS doesn't have a record of, and that they received full payment for, before the IRS instructs me to refile, or is doing so more liable to throw a spanner into the IRS "works"?