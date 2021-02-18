Yes, either the fund management decides so, or someone else with a big wallet will ask them to 'create' new instances.

You can see the daily impact of offer and demand in the ETF's descriptions - typically the list a NAV (Net Asset Value) price and a market price. Higher demand makes the market price higher than the NAV; lower demand makes it lower.

For example VTI (https://investor.vanguard.com/etf/profile/VTI)