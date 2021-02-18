Are there any special tax provisions or incentives that PhD students should be aware of in order to grow their wealth or limit taxes during the duration of their PhD? Assume the student is a US citizen with no debt, sufficient savings, and earning a modest PhD stipend (i.e. ~$25k).

For the benefit of future readers, I would prefer to concentrate mainly on rules that specifically pertain to being a student or having relatively low income (possibly high wealth, if worked before grad school) for the ~5 years in the program, over general financial wisdom which may apply more broadly (e.g. opening an IRA).