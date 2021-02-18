I have this service business that I've been working on the backend (planning, relationships, coding etc) for a couple of years but I don't know how I can get the time/money to launch it.
I work 40 hours per week, and with commuting and getting ready etc that's about 45 hours.
When my business goes live, I need to be available 24/7 at the start until it's stable enough that I can step back from it. How long that takes depends on how much I can invest in marketing.
The business is designed to be profitable from the start, I'll get about $10 net profit per customer per week (excluding only marketing).
How do I get to the point where I can quit my job and go live?
My financial situation:
Income $800/week net
Rent $230/week
All regular bills calculated (electricity, water, phone, car registration etc) $125/week
Food & house supplies budget $90/week
Fuel $40/week
Recently I had medical bills and some time off work so I've exhausted all savings. I also have a credit card debt of $4000. I pay $50 to that each week + any extra money I have leftover.
I've mostly recovered and I go back to work next week.
What should be my plan and how do I get to the point where I can launch my startup? I know I should probably try to get an investor, but I want to try to do it myself and keep ownership.
I don't have any collateral or anything I could get a big loan for, but I'd like to pay off the credit card debt and keep it as an emergency fund, and then get a small bank loan on top. I'm sure I could get $5000.
There are probably some costs I haven't considered when I go live, so I want to have some extra money for this.
I need to get 50 customers to cover my bills, and 80 to overtake my current income. It might happen within 1-3 months. This doesn't account for initial marketing cost, but after achieving this goal I can put some portion of profits back into marketing. My goal is to get marketing spending down to 5% of profits.
So I saw this list about whether I'm ready for a startup:
- Is there a market for your business idea?
- Are you a professional for that market?
- A real professional with relevant real-world experience, not just an interested amateur?
- Do you know how to find customers, suppliers and employees on that market?
- Do you have the time, money and nerves to start your business?
- Do you have the time, money and nerves to start your business if everything that could go wrong does go wrong?
- Do you still have money left to finance your personal lifestyle during that time?
- Do you have a source of income you can return to when your business fails?
- Do you know the basics of business administration (how to do a cost-benefit analysis, how to do bookkeeping, how to pay taxes as a business, which laws and regulations apply to your industry, etc.?)
I can answer yes to everything except whether I have the time and money to start the business. I don't, so how do I get to that point? And what else do I need to consider?