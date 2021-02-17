When someone naked short sells, who do they pay the interest to?
If they never locate the shares, then there isn't a shareholder to pay. Do they pretend to pay interest? Do they actually pay interest? Who collects it?
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
When someone naked short sells, who do they pay the interest to?
If they never locate the shares, then there isn't a shareholder to pay. Do they pretend to pay interest? Do they actually pay interest? Who collects it?