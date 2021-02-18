The gist of this is that if you realize a loss and within 30 days before or after realizing your loss you acquire replacement shares, you have a wash sale. Then, some/all of the realized loss is disallowed. Disallowed means that the loss must me carried forward until the replacement shares are disposed of.

None of this is a problem if all positions are closed by the end of the year (short positions must be closed 2 days before the end of the year) and no replacement shares are subsequently acquired in January.

If replacement shares are not closed by the end of the year, you cannot deduct the loss in that tax year and they are deferred until the next year, increasing your tax liability.

Your 8949 form should lay out the details of your various trades and indicate what your taxable amount is.