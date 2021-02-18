0

Just received 1099 for 2020. My wash sale loss disallowed is $47,000 & my net loss is -$770. I just want to know how much tax I'll need to pay approximately.

I recently learned what the wash sale is, so I don't do it anymore but have done lots of trading last year. Your help is greatly appreciated, thank you.

  • What were the details of the wash sale (all sales/buys and dates)? It may have been disallowed on your 1099 but actually be allowable. – D Stanley 1 hour ago
  • Everything is from 2020. Total short term proceeds amount $737,999.35 / Cost basis $785,557.35. – John 54 mins ago
The gist of this is that if you realize a loss and within 30 days before or after realizing your loss you acquire replacement shares, you have a wash sale. Then, some/all of the realized loss is disallowed. Disallowed means that the loss must me carried forward until the replacement shares are disposed of.

None of this is a problem if all positions are closed by the end of the year (short positions must be closed 2 days before the end of the year) and no replacement shares are subsequently acquired in January.

If replacement shares are not closed by the end of the year, you cannot deduct the loss in that tax year and they are deferred until the next year, increasing your tax liability.

Your 8949 form should lay out the details of your various trades and indicate what your taxable amount is.

