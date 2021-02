You report the $10 dividend exactly where all your other dividends -- the ones you got Forms 1099 for -- get reported. If you are using a tax preparation program such as TurboTax, you will be asked to generate a 1099-DIV form even though you will be getting one from RobinHood. This fake 1099 is not sent to the IRS by your tax preparation program if you are filing electronically, any more than your paper 1099 Forms need to be attached to your paper tax return; it is merely an internal document within the your tax preparation program that saves the programmers from writing a whole bunch of code to take into account this relatively rare situation.