I recently went to the bank to deposit several thousand checks I saved up. They refused, told me to contact corporate. Is this normal? Do banks have some limit on accepting huge amounts of checks for a personal account? I'm pretty sure a normal bank branch only processes a few checks a day so any more would be overwhelming.
"I'm pretty sure a normal bank branch only processes a few checks a day so any more would be overwhelming." No, but any one teller can only process one at a time. – RonJohn 46 mins ago
I know I shouldn't, but I've got to ask: how do you save up several thousand checks? – RonJohn 45 mins ago
A proprietorship I ran. – user106886 45 mins ago
Businessmen (and women) regularly deposit checks so they get money in the bank. – RonJohn 33 mins ago
Over what time period did you save these checks? What country is this in? Why would you deposit business proceeds to a personal account? – Ron Beyer 22 mins ago
A teller may have a limit on how many checks that he or she can process, but an entire bank can get thousands of checks per day from businesses that make daily deposits. There may also be a limit on personal accounts; you may need to set up a business account that includes check processing (probably not for free).
I would to what they say - talk to the branch manager first and see what they recommend. They should give you the name of someone in "corporate" that you can contact to help you deposit those checks. If you get nowhere, try a different bank. They may want you to open a new account, and may not process all of the checks for free.
That said, they might be wary of this being some sort of fraud since it is very unusual, so you may have to do some convincing that this is legitimate (assuming it is, of course...)
So is it normal for a bank to see a stack of checks and balk? Is it really just physically impossible for a teller to handle a ton of checks in a day? – user106886 4 mins ago