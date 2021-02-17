1

I accidentally made an excess contribution to my HSA (or my employer or HSA custodian made a mistake, it's still not clear). I know what I need to do to correct it, but I'm curious, why is that allowed to happen in the first place?

The HSA custodian knows how much I've contributed at any given point in time, and they know what the IRS limit is (and that I was single). So why didn't they just prevent the excess contribution? That seems like it'd have been a lot simpler for everyone. Now I have to fill out a bunch of complicated paperwork, they have to process it and issue a corrected tax form, etc.

I've searched for reasons, but haven't found anything.

Improve this question
1

Why are excess HSA/IRA/401k/etc contributions allowed?

Sometimes they aren't allowed, e.g. Vanguard makes sure that the customers don't over-contribute to IRAs:

enter image description here

So it depends on how good/bad your financial institution is. Also note that they can't check whether you over-contributed if you have other accounts at other financial institutions.

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.