To start off, I don't know the correct term for this situation, which limits my research options. I have looked for 'conditional loan', 'conditional reimbursement' and such, but none of the results resemble my situation.

I recently bought an item for my home office. My employer reimbursed me. However, the reimbursement comes with the condition that if I were to leave the company within 5 years I will have to pay the amount back, proportional to how much of those 5 years have passed. For example, suppose the item cost $100. If I leave after 1 year I'll have to pay back $80, if I leave after 2 years $60, etc.

How do I budget for this? I'm using YNAB Classic, though I assume the question is generic enough to apply to any envelope system.

My goals is to have the money set aside just in case I do decide to find another job, but since the money is actually in my account I can't handle it the same way I would normally handle a debt or a loan.

What is the proper way to budget this situation?

  • "if I were to leave the company within 5 years I will have to pay the amount back". What if they release you? – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • @RonJohn It makes no difference to the amount whether I leave or am let go. – Loid Thanead 1 hour ago
  • Ok. To me, "if I were to leave the company" connotes voluntarily leaving. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
This sounds like a "reverse" sinking fund.

In a typical sinking fund where you save for the $600 semi-annual car insurance payments, you save $100 ever month for six months.

But in your case, you need $100 now (the first full year), $80 in the second year, $60 in the third year, $40 in the fourth, and $20 in the fifth. After that, $0.

I'd probably allocate some of my Emergency Fund to a Conditional Repayment category, and then every year move 1/5 of that money back to your E-Fund.

Depending on how much you need to reimburse them, and since (according to an added comment) you need to pay the money back no matter the reason you don't work there anymore, I'd consider increase my E-Fund.

How I would do it is treat it as a "savings goal". (I don't use YNAB but I'm assuming that a savings goal is a supported concept somehow) If you can, set aside enough in a cash account ("envelope") to cover the amount that would be due if you quit, or contribute to it periodically if you can't do it all at once. As time goes on, reduce the amount of the goal and the amount in that envelope appropriately.

So the only thing you have to worry about is if you quit before you've saved enough to pay back the reimbursement. Then you need to decide what to do: pull from your emergency fund, pull from some other fund, borrow, etc.

