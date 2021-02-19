To start off, I don't know the correct term for this situation, which limits my research options. I have looked for 'conditional loan', 'conditional reimbursement' and such, but none of the results resemble my situation.

I recently bought an item for my home office. My employer reimbursed me. However, the reimbursement comes with the condition that if I were to leave the company within five years I will have to pay the amount back, proportional to how much of those five years have passed. For example, suppose the item cost $100. If I leave after one year I'll have to pay back $80, if I leave after two years $60, etc.

How do I budget for this? I'm using YNAB Classic, though I assume the question is generic enough to apply to any envelope system.

My goals is to have the money set aside just in case I do decide to find another job, but since the money is actually in my account I can't handle it the same way I would normally handle a debt or a loan.

What is the proper way to budget this situation?