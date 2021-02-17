https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_54de_MUbo
In this video, the man presents that he finds a buyer for 1-million-profit company, then buys 4 250k-profit companies using buyers' money and merges them for sale.
How is it possible?
- What type of contract is he making with the potential buyer? Why is it possible then to use buyer's money to buy smaller companies?
- Does such activity require licensing?
- What is the usual annual % in US to get a loan to buy a business (from private investors and from investment banks)