0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_54de_MUbo

In this video, the man presents that he finds a buyer for 1-million-profit company, then buys 4 250k-profit companies using buyers' money and merges them for sale.

How is it possible?

  1. What type of contract is he making with the potential buyer? Why is it possible then to use buyer's money to buy smaller companies?
  2. Does such activity require licensing?
  3. What is the usual annual % in US to get a loan to buy a business (from private investors and from investment banks)
Improve this question
2
  • Watched a couple minutes of the video: it's not my area, but I strongly suspect it's all made up. – glibdud 53 mins ago
  • After all, why would somebody with the money to buy a 1 million profit company let himself be fooked by a guy selling him the strangest possible conglomerate? Those investors will have their own staff to find companies for them – Manziel 45 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.