I want to buy put options as I blv the price of the underlying asset is going down. In the linked video here at around 1:10 there is a bit saying that for short positions, you 'sell to open' to enter and 'buy to close' to exit, while for long positions you buy to open and sell to close. But then at the bottom of the page they state

The phrase "buy to open" refers to a trader buying either a put or call option, while "sell to open" refers to the trader writing, or selling, a put or call option. "Sell to close" is when the option holder, the original buyer of the option, closes out either a call or put. "Buy to close" means the option writer is closing out the put or call option they sold.

So 1. if I want to buy a put option which is it - buy to open or sell to open ?

and 2. if I've 'sold to open' puts (which , iiuc , means i've sold put options, and would thus be liable to buy the underlying asset at strike price from the put buyer if he exercises, and thus this is a long position - a bet that price goes up) , how do i 'get out' of the position - buy to close?