In most cities around the world rent is skyrocketing. More and more people want to live in cities and real estate is a limited resource. So why aren't more skyscrapers built to provide more living spaces for people? They have been built since the 1900s and aren't absurdly expensive to build. But in most european cities they aren't built, and even in american cities they only exist within the cities core and most people are completely priced out.
So why aren't more skyscrapers with appartments built to meet the demoand for more affordable housing in cities?
Beyond the standard "what does affordable housing mean", "it takes longer to build a building than does to move" and "builders want to most money", is there a particular country or scenario you are thinking of? Why US does/doesn't continuously build dense housing has different reasons than say China or EU countries. – Morrison Chang 18 mins ago
Lets take Berlin has an example. Looking at the skyline, theres basically no high rise real estate and rents are through the roof. Considering the high land prices, it seems obvious to me that developers would think about constructing skyscrapers to optimize usage of that land by gaining more tenants. And if you look at the Soviet Union for example, that is exactly what they did. Build loads of (admittedly substandard) high rise real estate to cram more people into cities. – user2741831 13 mins ago