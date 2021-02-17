0

Suppose that I am a SEK investor and own a stock of a Chinese company listed in HKD in Hong Kong.

What is my actual currency exposure in this case?

Is my exposure the same as if I would own this in CNY? Or foes the currecy HKD make a difference?

Improve this question
New contributor
Nora Nora is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Nora Nora is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.